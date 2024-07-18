RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBB Bancorp

In related news, Director James Kao acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $119,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 548,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 21.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 89.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

