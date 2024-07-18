RBB Bancorp’s (RBB) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Hovde Group

Hovde Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

RBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $22.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.97. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $119,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 548,511 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

