RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Trading Down 2.9 %
RBC Bearings stock opened at $297.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.45 and a 200-day moving average of $269.86. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94.
About RBC Bearings
