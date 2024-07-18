Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Associated Banc (ASB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Associated Banc (NYSE: ASB):

7/17/2024 – Associated Banc was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Associated Banc was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/3/2024 – Associated Banc had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Associated Banc was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2024 – Associated Banc was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/24/2024 – Associated Banc had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Associated Banc was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/24/2024 – Associated Banc was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of ASB opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 470.2% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

