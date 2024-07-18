Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH):

7/17/2024 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $189.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $162.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $193.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $183.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $181.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $184.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.05. 143,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,583. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.82.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $83,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 60.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 5,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

