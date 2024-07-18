Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Raised to $64.00 at Truist Financial

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of RRR opened at $60.94 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.04.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 98.44% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice President Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $40,312,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,447,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,869,497.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,409,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,672,000 after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,136,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,292,000 after purchasing an additional 209,593 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,582,000 after purchasing an additional 413,871 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,386,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 74,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

