Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Down 3%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 4,965,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 4,949,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDFN. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Redfin Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.66.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The company had revenue of $225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,623,000 after buying an additional 1,953,127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 25.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,173,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 445,486 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 417,811 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 695.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 351,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 307,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Further Reading

