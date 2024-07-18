Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,513 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Regions Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $22.11 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

