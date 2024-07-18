Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Down 3.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $21.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Relay Therapeutics traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 99,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,234,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RLAY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $128,520.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 493,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,750.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,375 shares of company stock worth $354,836. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

