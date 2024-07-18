Renold plc (LON:RNO) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Renold Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Renold stock opened at GBX 56.45 ($0.73) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.07 million, a PE ratio of 828.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.86. Renold has a 52-week low of GBX 26.50 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.33 ($0.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Renold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Renold in a research report on Wednesday.

Renold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renold plc engages manufacturing and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain; and transmission chain including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.