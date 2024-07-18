RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Stock Price Up 6.6%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 12,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 35,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

RESAAS Services Trading Up 12.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$29.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

