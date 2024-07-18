Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 18th (AGEN, AP.UN, ARDX, ASML, FANG, HOM.UN, IFP, NXR.UN, PNFP, RVLV)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 18th:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$18.50 target price on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $224.00 to $231.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$12.50 price target on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$22.00.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$7.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $14.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$5.75 price target on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $53.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

