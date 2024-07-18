Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,493 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.14% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $15,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REXR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

NYSE REXR traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.20. 665,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,342. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

