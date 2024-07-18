Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.320-2.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.32-2.34 EPS.
Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance
REXR stock opened at $49.74 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.
Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on REXR
About Rexford Industrial Realty
Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rexford Industrial Realty
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Microsoft Stock: If You’re Still On The Fence, Read This
- Trading Halts Explained
- Airline Giant Beats EPS Expectations, Signals Capacity Cuts
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.