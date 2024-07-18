Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Cap of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $1,883.50 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009467 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,525.09 or 1.00155833 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000948 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00072557 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00188984 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $945.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

