Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 4%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.50. 13,075,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 44,378,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.08.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,287 shares of company stock worth $6,293,588 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

