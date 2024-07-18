Robin Terrell Purchases 8,557 Shares of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Stock

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) insider Robin Terrell acquired 8,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,388 ($18.00) per share, for a total transaction of £118,771.16 ($154,028.22).

Jet2 Trading Up 1.0 %

JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,460 ($18.93) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 802.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.23. Jet2 plc has a 12 month low of GBX 960 ($12.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,568 ($20.33). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,329.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,358.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Jet2 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 10.70 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Jet2’s previous dividend of $4.00. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 659.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JET2 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.64) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.34) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.94) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Monday.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

