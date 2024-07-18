Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.53

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 7256006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 956,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,669,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 956,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597,802 shares of company stock valued at $32,145,874 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Recommended Stories

