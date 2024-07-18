Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.52 and last traded at $20.29. 419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 million, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.04.

About Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund of small-cap, US-listed SPACs the advisor expects to experience a spike in price in the future. SPAX was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Robinson.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.