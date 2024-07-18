Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Charles Collier Sells 3,590 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $62.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,595,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,998. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roku by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Roku by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

