Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Trading 99.9% Higher

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report) shot up 99.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 2,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Rooshine Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57.

Rooshine Company Profile

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

