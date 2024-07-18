Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Raised by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of Roper Technologies worth $52,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.09.

NYSE:ROP traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $568.64. 37,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.46 and a twelve month high of $574.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $549.53 and a 200 day moving average of $544.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

