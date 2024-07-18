Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Roper Technologies by 497.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.09.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $569.94. The company had a trading volume of 81,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $474.46 and a one year high of $574.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $549.53 and its 200 day moving average is $544.18.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

