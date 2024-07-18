Roth Capital Comments on Wag! Group Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PET)

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Wag! Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Wag! Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Wag! Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PET. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PET opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Wag! Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.

In related news, insider Adam Storm sold 29,443 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $50,053.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,361,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wag! Group news, CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 22,854 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $38,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,167,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,477.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Storm sold 29,443 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $50,053.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,361,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,565 shares of company stock worth $560,028 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wag! Group stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.36% of Wag! Group worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

