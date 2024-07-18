Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:QDTE) Plans Dividend of $0.31

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:QDTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3101 per share on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.
Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:QDTE traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.18. 244,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,428. Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $49.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18.
About Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
Further Reading
