Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.94) price objective on the stock.

JET2 has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.64) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.34) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Jet2 Stock Performance

Jet2 Increases Dividend

Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,460 ($18.93) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,329.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,358.94. The company has a market cap of £3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 802.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 960 ($12.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,568 ($20.33).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 10.70 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Jet2’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Jet2’s payout ratio is 659.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jet2

In other Jet2 news, insider Robin Terrell bought 8,557 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,388 ($18.00) per share, for a total transaction of £118,771.16 ($154,028.22). Corporate insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

