Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GTLB. Capital One Financial began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citic Securities began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 358,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,355. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. Analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $530,381.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,342,873.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $530,381.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,342,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $58,848.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,731.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,943 shares of company stock worth $5,699,980. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GitLab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in GitLab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

