Royal Bank of Canada Trims Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Target Price to $30.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.60.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mosaic

Mosaic Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $30.61 on Monday. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 515.4% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.