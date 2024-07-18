Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shot up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.25. 873,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,916,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUM. Wedbush began coverage on Rumble in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Rumble Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 161.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $154,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,049,837 shares in the company, valued at $84,429,585.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 247,512 shares of company stock worth $1,547,680 over the last three months. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rumble during the first quarter worth about $1,584,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rumble by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rumble by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Rumble by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

