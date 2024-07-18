Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 19.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 475,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,393,000 after buying an additional 50,947 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Ryan Specialty stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,074. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 110.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

