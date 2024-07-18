Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.50.
RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $120.17 on Friday. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $87.18 and a 12 month high of $150.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day moving average of $131.46.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
