Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAYGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Ryanair by 19.8% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 571,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,543,000 after buying an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 7.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $120.17 on Friday. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $87.18 and a 12 month high of $150.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day moving average of $131.46.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

