SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 810 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.12. 428,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,464. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

