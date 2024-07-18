SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 871 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 54.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,340,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,270,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares in the company, valued at $50,340,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,495,566 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DASH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.28. 6,225,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.85, a PEG ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

