SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 40,378 iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $58.06. 444,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,652. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $60.61.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.