SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 40,378 iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000.
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $58.06. 444,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,652. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $60.61.
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
