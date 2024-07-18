SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,791 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,037,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,686,642. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.