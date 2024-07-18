SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Upbound Group by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 44,716.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,919.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,919.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPBD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Upbound Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ UPBD traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.08. 677,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,158. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -71.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -321.74%.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Further Reading

