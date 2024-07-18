SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,757 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $229,052,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,566 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $96,135,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3,555.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 654,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after buying an additional 636,487 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8,158.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 605,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,801,000 after buying an additional 597,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

