SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,971 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after buying an additional 3,546,457 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,881,000 after buying an additional 2,162,458 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,279.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,820,000 after buying an additional 1,156,008 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,354,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.36. 2,187,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,948. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

