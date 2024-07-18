SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $135.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 52,562.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up 6.5% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 3.23% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $135,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 56,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 156,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.53. 192,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,226. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

