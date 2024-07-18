SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded down $7.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $924.15. 2,227,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,542. The firm has a market cap of $364.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,006.71 and its 200 day moving average is $935.71.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

