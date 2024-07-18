SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $386,000 Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,728 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAPR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.52. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22.

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

