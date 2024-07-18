SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814,922 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 94,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:UAUG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,691 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

