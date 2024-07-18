SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 128.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Novartis by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $4.59 on Thursday, hitting $107.21. 3,460,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,161. The firm has a market cap of $219.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.13. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

