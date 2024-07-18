SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $461,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,519. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.76. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

