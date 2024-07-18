SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $596,000 Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.
Wingstop Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of WING stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $366.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,349. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $431.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.46.
Wingstop Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WING. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
