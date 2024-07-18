SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 97,720 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 929.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,720 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $92.71. 2,699,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,534. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.