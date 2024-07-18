SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 36,757 KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,757 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

NYSE KB traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.56. 309,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,445. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.00.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

