SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 241.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,374 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $108.42. 689,858 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

