SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.91 on Thursday, reaching $839.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,430. The firm has a market cap of $372.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $834.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $757.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $530.56 and a 1-year high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Argus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $905.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,131. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

