SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,955,623 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955,623 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.25. 10,584,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,105,245. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

